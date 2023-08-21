The Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) stepped up in recent weeks to be an integral part of the emergency response to the flooding in Vermont, trustees of the VSCS were told during a board meeting in recent days.
Mike Smith, interim president of the just-officially launched Vermont State University (VTSU) shared with the board during the meeting, “It was an entire team effort.”
The state colleges, including the Community College of Vermont campuses across Vermont, saw impacts among their own students, staff and faculty and their housing situations in some cases, and also served as a shelter for displaced families in the case of the Johnson campus of VTSU, and an emergency operations center for the Red Cross, FEMA and the Town of Johnson, Smith said. The Randolph campus too was used as a Red Cross regional distribution center, Smith shared with trustees.
Between 16 and 17 families stayed at the shelter at the Johnson campus of VTSU and that was used until Aug. 4th, Smith reported, saying, “I believe it served a vital service for those who were displaced during the flood.”
FEMA, as of the meeting in recent days, was “still up and running a regional disaster relief center on our campus, and the town used it too, for emergency operations command because their facilities were flooded in the downtown area.”
At the Randolph campus of VTSU, housing for volunteers responding to the flooding emergency that hit multiple regions of the state in early July was also extended.
“It was available to them, they didn’t take advantage of it, but at the same time that just shows you how closely we were working with the various entities, both state, federal and local communities, on the effort,” said Smith. “We even housed displaced employees at our Johnson campus.”
Efforts to ensure that students understand what occurred across Vermont was made through emails, Smith went on, and the response among VTSU employees to help those in need was significant, he said, “A lot of employees wanted to help out and the state had developed a really good website in order to assist with the flood effort.”
The Randolph campus of VTSU (formerly Vermont Technical College) saw its green building flooded, and a transformer was damaged. He said interim efforts to get the building running for the semester starting soon were made because the building is critical to the campus.
There were a few leaky roofs here and there but staff have worked to get things on track and done a great job, reported Smith, saying, “That’s just a nutshell of some of the things that happened during the flood response.”
Megan Cluver, chair of the Education, Personnel and Student Life (EPSL) committee of the VSCS, said the campuses of the state colleges system are vitally linked to their host communities, but to hear about the response during the flood impacts, “It’s also really tremendous to hear how they respond as a community center in times like these.”
Community College of Vermont President Joyce Judy reported that the 12 locations of CCV “are so rooted in communities, I just have to say that so many of our staff members supported communities. I don’t have all the stories, but I feel so fortunate at CCV and the VSC for where we are today compared to where we were when we went through Irene.”
“Our whole computer backup system was located at the complex in Waterbury and we were without a computer system for an entire week,” she said of Tropical Storm Irene’s impacts on the start of the school year then. “It was at the end of August, beginning of September, we were trying to start courses and we had no idea who was enrolled, it was a nightmare.”
This time, Judy said, “We were so much better prepared for something like this.”
The parking lots at the Waterbury state complex were flooded, she said, “but had they not done the mitigation that they did the basements would have been flooded.”
“None of our buildings were impacted, I will say we sweated it out a little bit about the Wrightsville Dam,” which is near the Montpelier CCV campus. “Such a massive amount of water would have come … I’m not sure we would be without some damage,” she said, of what could have happened if the dam gave way, which was a significant concern as the water rose.
Judy went on, saying, “A number of CCV staff were severely impacted, their own homes with a lot of flooding,” saying she had reports from Montpelier to Ripton, Woodstock to Johnson, Waterbury and more. “You can just imagine the devastation. The town of Woodstock was without water for over a week, the Woodstock Inn could not operate. A couple of staff people who lived in Johnson are now relocating, they’re moving out of state as a result of the total devastation of their homes. I think this is the gift that keeps on giving, because the ground is so saturated. So goes Vermont, so goes CCV, because we are so much a part of it.”
“It’s really troubling, but I’m incredibly proud of the work CCV staff did to support individual communities from spending time helping hoe out stories and basements and churches and things and then also helping our colleagues, because a lot of them were just so impacted,” said Judy. “On one hand, it’s been so devastating, and on the other hand, as Mike said, you’re incredibly proud of the people you work with because they’re so giving.”
