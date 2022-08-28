MONTPELIER — The inaugural class for the Vermont State University will be on campuses across the state in less than a year, and tuition was the topic of a recent Vermont State Colleges committee meeting.
The plan to unify Castleton University, Northern Vermont University (NVU) and the Vermont Technical College (VTC) under the new university model includes approached to setting tuition rates.
David Silverman, chair of the VSCS Board of Trustees Finance & Facilities Committee, said the goal is to achieve a balance between student affordability and fiscal sustainability.
Silverman said the meeting was an opportunity for the committee to offer input before the full board is given the tuition-setting recommendations next month at its retreat.
Dr. Parwinder Grewal, the inaugural president of the coming state-wide university, delivered the presentation at the committee meeting.
“Basically, what we want to share with you today is that current tuition is quite variable among our different institutions,” began Grewal. “So currently different universities that we have in the system charge quite different rates at the undergrad level.”
Grewal continued, “Moving forward one idea that we have is to have a uniform tuition approach for the new university. If you look at full-time enrollment for Fall 2022, between our universities there are differences and some of these differences we believe are due to tuition.”
“Our discount overall for all three universities combined has been varying between 14 percent to 22 percent,” noted Grewal of the system’s increasing discounting in an effort to combat declining enrollment.
A presentation shared at the meeting can be seen here; https://www.vsc.edu/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/FF-2022-08-22-Tuition-Setting.pdf
The slide show shared with the committee on Aug. 22 compares the current sticker price of the three soon-to-be merged institutions Castleton, NVU and VTC, comparing in-state and out-of-state tuition rates which for undergraduate programs range from $11,592 to $14,712 in-state and for out-of-state range from $25,680 to $28,000.
The modeling proposes the undergraduate out-of-state tuition to remain twice the rate of in-state - though one trustee asked how reducing out-of-state tuition may lead to population growth in Vermont by luring more young people here for college.
Trustees were briefed on three conceptual models or approaches to tuition-setting for the emerging university, including baseline, modestly lower for all students, and lowest price for new students.
The baseline model would “Set one in-state tuition rate, standardize program fees and set one out-of-state tuition rate.
Modestly lower tuition for all students would be the same as baseline plus slightly lower tuition, the presentation noted.
And the third possible approach, to offer the lowest price for new students would see “returning students, same as baseline or lower, new students, substantially lower.”
Grewal said the aim is to help boost enrollment for the newly-forming VTSU.
The presentation included tuition scenarios by conceptual model which show undergraduate tuition in-state ranging from $11,832 at the baseline to the lowest at $9,840 in the modeling and out-of-state ranging from $23,664 at baseline to $19,680 at the lowest.
The modeling concept lists the graduate-level tuition rates in and out-of-state at the same level, from the baseline of $11,916 to the lowest at $11,000.
Special undergraduate programs including the health sciences plus technology and engineering are illustrated with the same concepts at different costs and likewise modeled for both in and out-of-state tuition rates.
The committee was also briefed on the full-time enrollment numbers for the Fall 2022 semester which began at most schools of the VSCS the same day the meeting was held virtually over Zoom last Monday.
According to the slide, the full-time equivalent at NVU in-state is 798 this fall term, and 452 out-of-state for a total of 1,250. The combined enrollment for full-time equivalents at Castleton this semester is 1,545 and at VTC, 643.
A slide in the presentation noted that among the tuition-setting principles are these points:
• Easy to understand, efficient to implement;
• Consistent, yet allows differentiation through fees;
• Affordable for students & fiscally sustainable for VTSU;
• Positive impact on enrollment;
• Aid is used strategically;
• Out-of-state normalized to reduce discounting.
Next steps were identified at the close of the presentation, to include financial analysis of net student revenue, enrollment patterns and break-even analysis; the development of a proposal with a market analysis and price review; and board review at the September retreat as noted in the minutes of the committee session last week.
The presentation on tuition-setting was Dr. Grewal’s first presentation since coming on board July 1.
Silverman said the presentation was both “interesting and chock full of information to absorb.”
Trustee and State Rep. Lynn Dickinson, Chair of the full VSCS Board of Trustees asked a question about attrition and retention, saying those are major concepts “we want to make sure we deal with everywhere.”
“We will look at that more seriously as to what our attrition rate is by program, we do want to fill all the seats, all the facilities that we have, that’s our target moving forward,” said Grewal, saying lowering tuition is aimed at growing enrollment.
Retaining students - and attracting more students at “the front end” - are goals of the model, explained Grewal.
Sharron Scott, the CFO of the VSCS, responded to a question about out-of-state tuition rates. “As we know when we look at discounting … we do discount in some cases down to the in-state rate, but not below that.”
Grewal said, “The underlying factor is the state wants their residents to benefit from that state support,” because of the state funding provided to the system.
“Option 3, which I kind of like, it sort of is blowing up the existing model to a degree and I think that finessing over the first few years the difference between the existing students and the incoming students will be a real trick both from a marketing perspective as well as an administrative perspective,” said Silverman. “One of Vermont’s challenges is an aging population as well as a shrinking population … if we could offer out-of-state students an affordable alternative and they turn into full-time residents, it would benefit the state as a whole. There’s my share.”
Grewal said, “We agree with you wholeheartedly. We would love to have that kind of approach.”
