VSP Bust Alleged Newport Center Drug Trafficker

A Newport Center man has been accused of dealing drugs from his residence at 290 Tetreault Road.
Todd C. Marsh, 45, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Sept. 9 to felony charges of cocaine trafficking and possession of cocaine and misdemeanor charges of providing false information to a police officer and possession of narcotics.
Orleans Superior Court Judge Lisa Warren set bail and conditions of release.
According to the Department of Corrections, Marsh remains in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury on $20,000 bail.
Orleans Superior Court
Police say they responded to the residence on the evening of Sept. 2 after receiving a report that Marsh was selling opiates.
While on the premises, police investigated a tip that drugs were being taken from the house in a backpack and hidden in a 2005 Dodge Ram pick-up truck that was parked outside.
“While glancing through the driver’s side rear window I observed, through a small opening on the zipper of the backpack, a box of Ziplock bags,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Nathan Handy in his report. “I then walked around to the passenger’s side rear door window and glanced in and observed a clear plastic bag with a white powdery substance in the mesh portion of the backpack. Based on my training and experience, several known illicit drugs match that description.”
Police then impounded the vehicle and obtained a search warrant granted by Judge Warren.
According to court documents, investigators found drug paraphernalia, narcotics, five cell phones, 152 grams of cocaine with packaging and a “large amount of U.S. currency.”
“The various pills seized were identified as Buprenorphine, Methylphenidate, Amphetamine and Adderall,” wrote Tpr. Handy.
If convicted of all four charges Marsh faces a possible sentence of up to 42 years in prison and over 1.25 million dollars in fines.
