ST. JOHNSBURY — Multiple members of the Vermont State Police, including the Tactical Services Unit wearing full tactical gear and armed with assault rifles, responded to an Elm Street apartment and took two men into custody Wednesday afternoon.

The road was closed about noon as law enforcement took up positions around the apartment building at 53 Elm St. One of eight state police cruisers on the scene was parked as a roadblock at the intersection with Portland Street next to House of Pizza.

0
0
0
0
1

Load comments