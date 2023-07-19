This apartment building on Elm Street in St. Johnsbury was the site of a major Vermont State Police response to include members of the tactical assault team on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Two men staying in the second floor apartment closest to the road were arrested and led away in handcuffs. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Multiple members of the Vermont State Police, including the Tactical Services Unit wearing full tactical gear and armed with assault rifles, responded to an Elm Street apartment and took two men into custody Wednesday afternoon.
The road was closed about noon as law enforcement took up positions around the apartment building at 53 Elm St. One of eight state police cruisers on the scene was parked as a roadblock at the intersection with Portland Street next to House of Pizza.
VSP Capt. Debra Munson, Special Operations Commander, was on the scene, directing the response.
No movement toward the second-floor apartment closest to Elm Street was made until members of the Tactical Services Unit arrived in their armored response vehicle. Minutes after parking on Elm Street - long enough to exit the vehicle and prepare - the TSU responders and vehicle proceeded onto the driveway for the apartment building and into position to execute a search warrant at the apartment where Chris Baker is a tenant.
Police targeted the residence after investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening on Shadow Lake Road in Concord. No one was struck by a bullet or otherwise injured in the incident, according to state police. Investigating troopers determined the shooting was “related to a domestic dispute among individuals who knew each other, and there was no danger to the community.”
The tactical team made contact with two men in the apartment, reported on scene as Baker and Devon Drown. State police reported that the contact was non-confrontational, however, it appeared that Drown needed some coaxing to exit the apartment. Using a voice amplifying device, a VSP Crisis Negotiation Unit member twice identified the presence of the state police and ordered him by name to come out.
The men were taken into custody, but as of Wednesday afternoon, state police had not reported whether Drown or Baker were being charged with anything.
“No charges have been filed yet, and the Vermont State Police investigation is ongoing,” state police noted in a press release. “Troopers are executing the search warrants in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday afternoon.”
The owner of the apartment building where the men were arrested is Brian Hamel, of Nashua, N.H. He bought the five-unit apartment building in June 2022.
Baker has been a tenant in the building since October.
It was reported that Baker’s mother arrived and was helpful in bringing about a peaceful resolution.
