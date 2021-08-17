DERBY — Vermont State Police received a report on Aug. 15 a few minutes past 9 p.m. that gunshots were fired at the intersection of routes 5 and 14 near Martha’s Diner in the town of Coventry. Evidence was collected from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881.
