Camera surveillance records an image of a man wheeling a cart full of groceries toward the exit at Shaw's Supermarket in Derby. Vermont State Police believe the same man stole groceries from Shaws on two different dates in May. (Contributed Photo)
Vermont State Police were told that the vehicle pictured, a Mazda CX7, was driven from the Shaw's Supermarket in Derby by a man who left the store without paying for a cart full of groceries. (Contributed Photo)
Vermont State Police in Derby are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who stole two carts full of groceries from Shaw’s Supermarket in Derby last month.
The first theft happened on May 8. A male wearing a mask, baseball hat and camouflage jacket left the store without paying for a cart full of items. He left in a gray Mazda CX7. The crime occurred in the evening. The more recent theft happened on May 20. VSP were contacted about 9:30 p.m. Again, the thief was wearing a baseball hat, mask and camouflage jacket.
In both cases, Shaw’s shopping carts were full of groceries when the male left the store without paying for the items. It is estimated a total of $950 worth of merchandise was taken from the store.
Anyone who has information about the identity of the subject involved is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881.
