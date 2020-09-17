VSP Helps Restrain Woman With Self-Inflicted Knife Wounds On Memorial Drive

Vermont State Troopers assist CALEX rescue members with restraining a woman to a stretcher beside Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury near the St. Johnsbury Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Vermont State Police helped restrain an agitated woman with self-inflicted knife wounds who was walking along Memorial Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

Police did not identify the woman, who was not arrested or cited for any crime.

