An Orleans County man has been accused of driving drunk on Interstate 91 with a 13-year-old juvenile in the passenger’s seat.

According to court documents, Scott C. Sheltra, 43, of Westfield, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday to felony drunken driving — 4th offense and misdemeanor charges of cruelty to a child and driving with a license suspended for drunken driving. Sheltra was then released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.

Police say Sheltra was pulled over at 8:03 p.m. on Feb. 26 after the white Chevy pickup he was driving was seen traveling at approximately 40 m.p.h in a 65 m.p.h zone and “swerving in its lane” near mile-marker 152 in Sheffield.

“On my first approach to the vehicle, I smelled a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from Sheltra’s person,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. David Garces in his affidavit filed in support of the charges. “I saw Sheltra’s eyes to be bloodshot and watery. Sheltra advised he drank 3 or 4 Budlights tonight. It should also be noted that I observed (a minor child) sitting in the passenger’s seat.”

Police said Sheltra had a .216 percent blood alcohol content when tested at the state police barracks at 9:37 p.m.

The juvenile was transported by police to her mother.

If convicted of all three charges Sheltra faces a possible sentence of up to 14 years in prison and $5,800 in fines.

