VSP Hosts Coffee With Cops Oct. 2

Newport Police Officer Royce Lancaster enjoys a coffee with area residents in Newport City at last year's Coffee With Cops event. (File Photo)

DERBY — Local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies are joining forces to hold a “Coffee with Cops” gathering Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 8 a.m at the state police barracks.

Joining the state police will be members of the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Newport City Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Fish and Wildlife, says Lt. Walter Smith, station commander.

