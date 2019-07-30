Vermont State Police are asking the public to help identify two men who tried to break into a residence on West Road in Brownington early Monday.
Trooper Abigail Drew reported that about 12:30 a.m. on Monday Vermont State Police learned that two males tried to enter the residence. The subjects were seen on surveillance cameras with their T-shirts over their heads, but their faces were still partially visible. Stated the trooper, one subject walked up to the front door and attempted to open it and discovered the door was locked. The homeowners also reported their vehicle had been rummaged through, but nothing was taken.
