VSP Investigating School Break-in

MIDDLESEX — Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating two subjects in connection with a burglary in Marshfield.

On Nov. 11 at approximately 5 p.m., troopers responded to the Hollister Hill School House located at 32 Taylor Farm Road in Marshfield, for a reported burglary. Investigation revealed that someone had entered the school house, vandalized the interior, and left the area. A review of security footage from residences in the area revealed the two pictured individuals walking on Taylor Farm Road around the time of the incident.

