DERBY — The Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary on Oct. 5 at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. An unknown individual forced entry into a maintenance shop and stole two chainsaws, as well as various hand tools.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman at (802) 334-8881.

