VSP Investigation Takes Detective To SJA
A Vermont State Police cruiser on patrol on Interstate 91 in Sheffield.

State police officials say they recently looked into a threat with a “tangential” connection to St. Johnsbury Academy and determined it was not credible.

According to VSP, the threat was “unconnected to St. Johnsbury Academy but which had a tangential connection to the school.”

