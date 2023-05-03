VSP Investigation Takes Detective To SJA

State police officials say they recently looked into a threat with a “tangential” connection to St. Johnsbury Academy and determined it was not credible.
According to VSP, the threat was “unconnected to St. Johnsbury Academy but which had a tangential connection to the school.”
A student reportedly made a threat via social media. VSP officials said because the incident involved a juvenile, “VSP is unable to release further information.”
A VSP detective wearing plain clothes went to the Academy on April 20 to investigate the threat. St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page said his department was not involved except for Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary who was invited to accompany the detective on the Academy visit.
State police said the Academy was not the target of the threat. Academy Headmaster Sharon Howell said school officials are poised to work with law enforcement should a threat arise at the school, but with the recent case, the circumstances did not rise to a response.
“We are always eager to partner with local and state law enforcement in matters of safety that arise, whether here at school or in the larger community,” she said in an email. “We’ve been grateful to work closely with them to develop and establish safety protocols that meet a high standard, and also to respond to specific situations—in this case, if there had been a threat to the school community, we would immediately have followed these approved protocols to secure the school. Fortunately that was not necessary.”
