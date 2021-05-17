Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a series of armed robberies that have occurred across the Northeast Kingdom since late last year.
No injuries have been reported, but each incident is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation for everyone involved, say police.
VSP is also looking at the possibility the robberies are connected and have a common suspect.
VSP Lt. Jason Letourneau, commander of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop A-East which covers the Northeast Kingdom, said detectives have been pursuing a number of leads, but are hoping the public can accelerate their investigation.
“A couple of the robberies appear related and we are still investigating all of them as a group to see if any of the others are related,” said Letourneau.
Troopers ask that anyone with information about any of these robberies or who was in the area around the time they occurred to contact the VSP Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
The first incident was at the Family Dollar on Main Street in Orleans at 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2020. During the initial investigation, it was learned that an individual entered the Family Dollar, displayed a weapon and demanded money. The individual was described as a thin white male approximately 6-feet tall and was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and black pants. The male’s face was concealed by a black face mask. The male left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and was seen traveling on foot toward South Avenue. None of the Family Dollar employees was injured during the robbery.
The next incident was at the Orleans Subway Restaurant at 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 7. Witnesses said a male entered the store and announced he had a firearm and demanded money from the register. The male removed an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled the store on foot toward South Street. The male was described as tall and thin and had a mask covering his face. It appears the suspect wore a wig during the robbery.
About a month later there was an armed robbery at TD Bank on Main Street in Barton at 5:51 p.m. Feb. 4, 2021. Initial investigation revealed a single unknown male entered the bank demanding money from the tellers and threatening the use of a weapon. The unknown male took an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank and left the scene on foot heading north on Main Street. The suspect was described as a 5’8” to 5’10” man, probably Caucasian, with an average build.
At about 9 p.m. March 30, 2021, there was an attempted robbery at Dollar General on East Main Street in North Troy. Troopers were advised a white male entered the store, displayed a weapon, and demanded money, but then fled the scene without being given money by the clerk. The suspect is described as a tall and skinny white male about 6 feet in height.
The final incident troopers are investigating was on April 19, 2021, at 3:09 p.m. at North Country Federal Credit Union on Main Street in Orleans. Investigation revealed a male dressed in dark clothing robbed the credit union, during which time he brandished a firearm. The male was then seen leaving the bank on foot on Maple Street before stealing a bicycle and subsequently being picked up by a vehicle on River Road that then continued north on River Road. The suspect is described as a white male, about 5’5” to 5’6” with a slender build.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.