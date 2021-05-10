Police officers want people to be aware that there may be some counterfeit money in the area as someone tried to use a fake $20 bill at the Derby McDonald’s.

Cpl. Amy LeClair, with the Vermont State Police, reported that a female customer of the McDonald’s tried to use the fraudulent bill at the McDonald’s on Sunday a few minutes past noon.

Cpl. LeClair noted the action is a crime but no citation was issued to the female.

The corporal wrote, “VSP just wants to warn other businesses of this incident and to keep an eye out for any further fraudulent bills attempting to be passed off in the area.”

Any information about the incident should be given to Cpl. LeClair by calling the Derby VSP barracks at 802-334-8881.

