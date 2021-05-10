Police officers want people to be aware that there’s counterfeit money in the area as people gave fake $20 bills at the Derby McDonald’s and the Price Chopper in Derby.
Cpl. Amy LeClair, with the Vermont State Police, reported both incidents on Monday and said in an email that police believe the cases are linked.
At the McDonald’s, a female customer tried to use the fraudulent bill on Sunday a few minutes past noon. Cpl. LeClair noted the action is a crime.
At the Price Chopper, a fake $20 bill was used on Sunday about 12:45 p.m. Cpl. LeClair said she is waiting for video surveillance to determine if it was the same person at both locations.
The corporal wrote that area businesses should be on the lookout for further attempts to use the fraudulent bills.
Any information about the incidents should be given to Cpl. LeClair by calling the Derby VSP barracks at 802-334-8881.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.