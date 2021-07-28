Vermont State Police responded to a disturbance at the St. Johnsbury Price Chopper grocery store on Tuesday evening and found Nicole Rivet, 28, cutting herself with knives.
And it wasn’t the first time.
“It should be noted that according to our Vermont State Police records, we responded to similar incidents involving Nicole a total of 283 times since 2012,” wrote VSP Tpr. David Garces in his report.
Caledonia Superior Court
“The St. Johnsbury Police Department and CALEX Ambulance responded to similar incidents involving Nicole a total of 242 times since 2012,” wrote Tpr. Garces. “Trooper Schlesinger was able to de-escalate Rivet and got her to drop the knives. I saw Rivet had superficial cuts on her right arm with fresh blood coming out of it. I took the knives from the floor and removed the rest of her knives from her bag.”
But that was just the beginning.
According to the report, Rivet was then bandaged at the scene by a CALEX Ambulance crew and was released after telling police she was not suicidal.
“We advised her she was free to go,” wrote Tpr. Garces. “Lieutenant Hugh O’Donnell went into Price Chopper to advise the staff to avoid selling knives to Rivet.”
But that didn’t stop Rivet who returned to the store 45 minutes later and headed for the kitchen knife display in Aisle 8 only to be intercepted by store employee Allyson Becker, 43.
“(Becker) said she saw Rivet walking to Aisle 8 where the kitchen knives were,” wrote Tpr. Garces. “Becker said she removed the kitchen knives from the display…She tried to verbally de-escalate Rivet and it did not work because Rivet got increasingly agitated. She said Rivet grabbed one of the knives she was holding and tried to take it from her.”
When police arrived they found Becker holding two arms full of knives from Rivet. Rivet was taken into custody but resisted arrest to the point where she had to be carried from the store and held down in a cruiser because she “tried to bang her head against the cage in the cruiser,” according to the report.
Witnesses including police, store employees and customers said Rivet was yelling profanities and “swearing loudly” throughout the incidents.
Rivet, who lives in St. Johnsbury, is now facing misdemeanor criminal charges of disorderly conduct, unlawful trespass and resisting arrest.
She was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Wednesday in Caledonia Superior Court but did not appear - most likely because Judge Michael J. Harris ordered a mental health exam after Rivet was arrested on Tuesday.
“There was a confidential mental health proceeding in which I entered a confidential order which resulted in her - for a time - being held in custody,” said Judge Harris. “And the status of that proceeding may be one where she is not able to come to court…That, I believe, explains the lack of appearance today.”
The court will now re-cite Rivet for arraignment at a later date.
If convicted of all the charges Rivet faces a possible sentence of over one year in prison and $1,500 in fines.
