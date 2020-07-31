Police say a Ryegate man who nearly crashed his truck head-on into an oncoming Vermont State Trooper this spring fled the scene at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Trevor E. Smas, 21, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to misdemeanor charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, eluding law enforcement and excessive speed and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.

