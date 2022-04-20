VSP Scuba Team Recovers Bodies Of Men Who Drowned In Seymour Lake

Members of the Vermont State Police scuba team recovered the bodies of two men who drowned in Seymour Lake in Morgan on Tuesday.
State police first became aware of an emergency on the lake about 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Following their response and subsequent search, the bodies of the two men who fell from a kayak were found Tuesday evening.
The drowning victims are Aidan Connolly, 27, of Roslindale, Massachusetts, and Nicholas Samuels, 29, of Weston, Massachusetts.
VSP reported that their bodies were found about 100 yards from shore. They were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to confirm the cause and manner of death.
The person who reported the emergency said it appeared a canoe with two men overturned on the lake and that the men were seen swimming for shore but then went under and did not resurface.
The state police investigation determined that the men were in a kayak and had set off from a protected cove. Conditions on the water worsened as they left the cove and paddled into the open lake. The weather at the time was cold with rain and strong winds that made the lake choppy with significant waves, according to the state police report. Ice and slush were also factors.
The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement & Safety Division, the Derby Line and Newport fire departments, Newport Ambulance, and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.