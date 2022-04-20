VSP Scuba Team Recovers Bodies Of Men Who Drowned In Seymour Lake
Seymour Lake in Morgan. (Photo courtesy Doug Gimler)

Members of the Vermont State Police scuba team recovered the bodies of two men who drowned in Seymour Lake in Morgan on Tuesday.

State police first became aware of an emergency on the lake about 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Following their response and subsequent search, the bodies of the two men who fell from a kayak were found Tuesday evening.

The drowning victims are Aidan Connolly, 27, of Roslindale, Massachusetts, and Nicholas Samuels, 29, of Weston, Massachusetts.

VSP reported that their bodies were found about 100 yards from shore. They were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to confirm the cause and manner of death.

The person who reported the emergency said it appeared a canoe with two men overturned on the lake and that the men were seen swimming for shore but then went under and did not resurface.

The state police investigation determined that the men were in a kayak and had set off from a protected cove. Conditions on the water worsened as they left the cove and paddled into the open lake. The weather at the time was cold with rain and strong winds that made the lake choppy with significant waves, according to the state police report. Ice and slush were also factors.

The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement & Safety Division, the Derby Line and Newport fire departments, Newport Ambulance, and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department.

