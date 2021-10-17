WATERFORD — State police are seeking information in regard to an apparent Oct. 15 deer jacking/deer spotlighting on Duck Pond Road in Waterford, that police say resulted in a shot being fired at a motorist.
At approximately 11:45 p.m. on that date, the VSP St. Johnsbury barracks received a call from a motorist who had been involved in a crash. The victim, Robert Yount, 36, of Waterford, had witnessed the apparent deer jacking/deer spotlighting on Duck Pond Road. Yount advised that he observed a vehicle identified only as an older style pickup truck, potentially a regular cab Ford with a plywood cap, lighting up a field off Duck Pond Road, with a rifle pointed out the window.
Yount followed the vehicle for roughly five miles in an attempt to identify the offenders. He followed the vehicle along Duck Pond Road, Lower Waterford Road, Riverside Cemetery Road, and Old County Road. On the powerline access road that lies off Old County Road, an unidentified passenger from the vehicle fired a shot towards Yount’s Jeep Renegade. A bullet hit the windshield of Yount’s vehicle, causing Yount to lose control and wreck his Jeep in a ditch. He was uninjured.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to reach out to the St. Johnsbury State Police barracks at 802-748-3111.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.