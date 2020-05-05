Vermont State Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the person responsible for firing a shotgun at two mailboxes in Holland Friday night.
Trooper Mark Pohlman reported that the vandalism occurred on Valley Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
