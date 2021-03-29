VSP Tickets Driver In Two-vehicle Crash Near Mall

Vermont State Police investigate a two-vehicle crash near the Green Mountain Mall on Thursday, March 18, 2021. VSP noted on Monday, March 29, 2021, that one of the drivers, Ethan Holt, 31, of St. Johnsbury, was ticketed for driving with a suspended license and failure to yield while making a turn. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

