Vermont State Police Lt. Debra Munson, commander of the Derby Field Station, has been transferred to commander of the Williston Field Station. The announcement was made Monday by Vermont State Police (VS) director, Col. Matthew T. Birmingham.
Lt. Munson started her career with the state police in January 2011. She was assigned as a trooper to the Derby barracks, where she worked until she was transferred in January 2017 as a detective trooper in the Criminal Division to the St. Johnsbury barracks. She was promoted in May 2017 to sergeant/patrol commander at the Derby barracks. She became a lieutenant and commander of the Derby barracks in November 2020.
In addition to those assignments, Lt. Munson served on the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit from 2014-2016, and is commander of the Members Assistance Team. She also is a VSP instructor on the use of force and defensive tactics, and at the Vermont Police Academy in Pittsford.
A VSP field station commander is responsible for overseeing the delivery of law enforcement services to the communities patrolled by that station’s troopers. Field station commanders are VSP’s representatives to the community they serve, and they work with local officials and residents to address public safety and law enforcement concerns.
The Williston barracks provide police coverage throughout Chittenden and Lamoille counties. The barracks is home to VSP Special Operations and the Northern Vermont Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP). Many state police special teams vehicles are housed at the barracks.
Lt. Munson succeeds Lt. Tara Thomas, who has transferred to headquarters to become commander of the Technology Investigation Unit. At the Derby barracks, Andrew Jensen has been named acting lieutenant and barracks commander.
