VSP: Woman Hits Trooper Investigating Domestic Disturbance

Kristine Gowdy

Vermont State Police responding to a complaint of a domestic disturbance in Ryegate Monday night arrested a woman who reportedly put up a fight.

Kristine Gowdy, 35, of Granville, is accused of striking a trooper, resisting arrest and intentionally damaging a trooper’s uniform. State police also reported that Gowdy had assaulted a household member. For that alleged crime, she is charged with a felony level first degree aggravated assault.

State police also noted that Gowdy was wanted for an arrest warrant.

Gowdy was taken into custody and later lodged on her outstanding warrant.

