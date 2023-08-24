LYNDON – There is hope ahead.
That was the message delivered by Vermont State University interim President Mike Smith to the Lyndonville Rotary Club on Wednesday.
Hired in April, Smith has taken steps to address declining enrollments and massive deficits at VSU.
“I see a path here for success. I see a path for each of our campuses throughout the state to thrive,” he said. “There’s going to have to be a lot of hard work to make it happen. But, I mean, I’m optimistic that we can make that happen.”
Under Smith, VSU has regrouped.
The university system cut spending by 15 percent for the 2023-24 academic year to compensate for drops in new student enrollment (down 15 percent) and overall enrollment (approximately. 9 percent) across its five campuses.
That is a short-term solution.
Long-term, Smith has created a blueprint to reinvigorate Vermont State University.
OPTIMIZATION
At the heart of the blueprint is what Smith calls “optimization.”
Essentially, through optimization, VSU would identify a “Goldilocks Zone” for class sizes: Big enough to be financially feasible, small enough to support learning.
“On our northern campus, Lyndon and Johnson, 50 percent of our classes are ten students or less. That’s not sustainable. We need to be towards 18-19 in order to be financially sustainable,” Smith said.
VSU has formed a committee of faculty, staff and administrators to guide the optimization plan. The committee will evaluate all programs financially and academically; their plan will be data-driven and require hard choices, Smith said.
“This is going to be a bumpy road. I’m gonna be real honest with you. Because we’re talking about how we’re consolidating different classes and different programs. And, frankly, there may be some programs we eliminate if they’re really low enrollment,” Smith said.
Beyond the numbers, VSU will re-focus on its signature programs and workforce development.
In recent years, Smith said, signature programs at VSU’s Lyndon campus (such as atmospheric sciences; outdoor education, leadership & tourism; and music business and industry) had not been properly supported and promoted.
“We need to continue to build those programs. We have sort of lost our way in some of those programs, and we need to really build back those programs in particular,” he said.
At the same time, Smith said, VSU needed to better align its offerings with the state’s workforce needs.
One example of that: The Lyndon campus this year opened a 1,500-square-foot nursing education center. It will support the school’s newly established nursing program, which has a waiting list and will be expanded. That’s good news for Vermont medical providers who face an acute workforce shortage.
“You think about those jobs that are critical need in Vermont right now. Whether it’s nursing or engineering or electrician or plumber, we educate those positions, all those critical need positions. We have the ability to educate our Vermont workforce as we move forward,” Smith said.
ADMISSIONS
The optimization process will be paired with revamped admissions.
“We need to do better with admissions. We’ve never had a strategic plan in our admissions. We’re developing one right now. Matter of fact, the drafts on my desk, I’m going to read it tonight,” Smith said.
The ‘Admissions Strategic Plan’ would center on two student populations: Traditional, in-state students ages 18-22 and non-traditional older students.
The traditional student population is 70 percent Vermonters. However, only 45 percent of the state’s high school graduates enroll in college.
“That’s a market for us,” said Smith. He argued that VSU needs to better communicate what it can do for high school graduates, in terms of education and earning potential.”The times are a-changing, you know? We used to sit back and students would come to us. We can’t do that anymore. We’ve got to really reach out.”
In addition, Smith said, VSU needs to take steps to attract non-traditional students.
“I’m a nontraditional student,” said Smith, who enrolled in college after serving in the U.S. Navy. “We’ve got to look at how we attract the nontraditional students out there. They require different things and we’ve got to be flexible.”
At the same time, VSU will re-focus its out-of-state admissions efforts to target the most promising areas.
“Southern New England is a prime area that we’re going to be focusing on,” Smith said.
According to Smith, Vermont State University will also look to increase enrollment through unique partnerships and innovations.
For instance, the Vermont Army National Guard plans to build a Regional Readiness Center on land purchased from the Lyndon campus.
“They want to educate their soldiers, and we want to educate them. So we’re going to be selling them 32 acres of our 195-acre campus. I’m excited about it. I think that it’s a great partnership,” Smith said.
Meanwhile the Randolph campus will change its residential policy, allowing part-time students to pay for a room and live in the dorms.
“Right now, if you want to be in our dorms, you have to be a full-time student. [But] we’re going to do an experiment — and it is an experiment. It may work, it may not work. We’re going to allow, if you take one course, you can live in a dorm,” Smith said. “That has twofold objective. The objective is, if you take a course, we believe that you would like that course so much that you’ll take another one, and another one, and another one. Second of all, we have a housing crisis here. People at that age, the younger generation is out there trying to find housing and we can provide housing.”
CALMING EFFECT
Smith comes to Vermont State University after a long career in public service, most recently as Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Human Services where he was a key leader in the state’s nationally recognized COVID-19 pandemic response.
He replaced former President Parwinder Grewal, who abruptly resigned after a brief, tumultuous tenure.
Grewal had announced plans to digitize campus libraries and downgrade sports programs to cut costs, which caused an uproar.
Smith immediately rescinded those plans.
“We were kind of embroiled in controversy,” Smith said. “When I first go here in April, I thought it was important to calm things down.”
He felt the plan to digitize campus libraries had been conceived without input from stakeholders, particularly the librarians, and the plan to downgrade sports programs was counterproductive.
“Athletics does three things for us. It brings in students in enrollment and creates diversity on our campus, which I think is important. And lastly, it has a good record of retention in terms of our students,” Smith said.
Under Smith, VSU pursued a more acceptable approach to cost cutting, centered on the aforementioned efforts to optimize class sizes, streamline course offerings, improve admissions, and boost enrollment.
Smith will step away from the interim university president job by early November, but said morale will be key to implementing and sustaining necessary changes across the VSU system.
“We have to work on morale issues within our university. Change always brings a sort of anxiety in an organization,” Smith said. “If we could start showing success, I think those morale issues, not all, but some of those morale issues will lessen as we move forward.”
