EAST CHARLESTON — In 2019 NorthWoods Stewardship Center completed 15 watershed improvement projects in northern Vermont, thanks to funding through the VT Department of Environmental Conservation’s Clean Water Initiative Program.
The $121,684 of grant funding was used to employ local youth to complete 11 weeks of work on prioritized watershed projects in the Northeast Kingdom. Projects included the building of stone steps from Route 5A to Lake Willoughby, the repair of erosion on the South Pisgah trailhead and the installation of stormwater management practices at the Seymour Lake Fish & Wildlife Access Area.
