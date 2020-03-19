MONTPELIER — In an effort to facilitate increased applications to its Unemployment Insurance Claims Center, the Vermont Department of Labor has announced the creation of an electronic form and staffing increases to assist those individuals impacted as a result of COVID-19.

“During these increasingly uncertain times, it is the responsibility of our State to assist those Vermonters impacted” said Gov. Phil Scott. “As the situation continues to develop, it will be imperative upon our state’s Government to seek any and all methods to help Vermonters through this crisis.”

