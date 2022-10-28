A Vermont man has been criminally charged for the December 2021 crash in Littleton that killed his two young daughters, whose deaths prosecutors said were the result of excessive speed, no seat belts, and drugs in the father’s system.
Jordan Couture, 37, of Milton, is charged with two counts of negligent homicide for the deaths of Kyriana Couture, 10, and Kelsey Couture, 7, who were killed on the evening of Dec. 5 when the pickup truck they were passengers in went off the roadway of northbound Interstate 93 and flipped over in the center median.
He also faces a Class B felony count of driving after suspension with death resulting and two Class A misdemeanor counts of vehicular assault.
The charges come in the October round of grand jury indictments handed up at Grafton Superior Court and publicly released on Friday.
According to the indictments, Couture “drove an unregistered 2004 Chevrolet Colorado at an excessive speed while [the girls were] not wearing a properly fastened seat or safety belt, while Couture’s license was suspended and while Couture had unprescribed controlled substances in his system”
The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, along the Curran McAvoy Causeway at Moore Reservoir, just before Exit 44, when Couture lost control of the vehicle, which entered the median from the left side of the roadway and began to slide sideways before it rolled over.
The girls, who were half-sisters, were ejected from the truck and died at the scene. Their father suffered minor injuries and was transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare.
Couture’s license and driving privilege had been suspended in Vermont on June 2, 2021.
Kyriana was Couture’s daughter by blood and Kelsey Mae was his step-daughter, according to Kyriana’s obituary.
The day after the crash, Littleton Fire Rescue officials praised the help of motorists who stopped to render aid to the two girls.
“Without hesitation or regard for their own safety, several bystanders began to provide care to the critically injured,” LFR Capt. Chad Miller at the time. “Our police officers and firefighters faced a tremendously difficult scene and worked seamlessly together to give these children the best possible chance of surviving. Ultimately, despite all efforts, the children succumb to the injuries they sustained.”
For the first responders who were present, he said it was an emotionally tough scene.
According to a GoFundMe page created to cover funeral expenses, the two girls were on their way home to Vermont after traveling to Boston that day for a meet-and-greet with Piper Rockelle, one of their favorite YouTube stars.
“Their special day that they shared should have been a day for them to talk about for years to come,” wrote the family members. “However, on that fateful day tragedy struck, and our precious daughters were taken away from us way too soon. Their special night to remember quickly became the nightmare that we are enduring right now.
“Kyriana enjoyed dancing, singing, and instigating their brother Jacobi and teenage sister Alexis,” they said. “Kyriana had a heart of gold and loved her family (including all of her grandparents). Kelsey enjoyed dancing with her big sister, riding her bike, and spending time with her siblings and especially her Nana. She adored them and everything they did. They both still had so much love to give and life to live.”
In New Hampshire, a Class B felony count is punishable by a maximum New Hampshire Prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
Couture is scheduled to be arraigned at Grafton Superior Court on Nov. 21.
It was undetermined Friday if he has a defense attorney.
