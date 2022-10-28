A Vermont man has been criminally charged for the December 2021 crash in Littleton that killed his two young daughters, whose deaths prosecutors said were the result of excessive speed, no seat belts, and drugs in the father’s system.

Jordan Couture, 37, of Milton, is charged with two counts of negligent homicide for the deaths of Kyriana Couture, 10, and Kelsey Couture, 7, who were killed on the evening of Dec. 5 when the pickup truck they were passengers in went off the roadway of northbound Interstate 93 and flipped over in the center median.

