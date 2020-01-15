Vt Fish & Wildlife Biologists To Lead Wildlife Walk At Victory Basin Wildlife Management Area On Jan. 25

Winter is a great time to be out on the landscape looking for wildlife or signs of wildlife. (Courtesy Photo)

VICTORY — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will host a wildlife viewing tour at Victory Basin Wildlife Management Area on Saturday, January 25.

Doug Morin and Paul Hamelin, wildlife biologists with the department, will lead this wildlife-based exploration of a truly unique part of Vermont. Morin is a wildlife biologist and an alumnus of the University of Vermont’s Field Naturalist graduate program who manages Victory Basin WMA. Hamelin is a veteran wildlife biologist who has managed wildlife habitat on WMAs throughout the state.

