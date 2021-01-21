MONTPELIER — Vermont’s fourth angler opinion survey about fishing in Vermont is completed, and the results are now available on the Fish and Wildlife Department’s website (vtfishandwildlife.com).

Fish and Wildlife conducted its fourth statewide angler survey as part of a long-term effort to gauge angler opinions, with previous surveys in 1991, 2000 and 2010. The survey was sent to 5,900 randomly-selected resident and nonresident anglers, and asked questions about angler experiences and opinions related to fishing in Vermont during 2017, 2018 and 2019.

