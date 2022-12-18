BERLIN — The Department of Liquor and Lottery (DLL) recently announced its participation in the 2022 Gift Responsibly Campaign, joining more than 100 lotteries and organizations across the country to raise awareness about the risks of buying lottery tickets for children.
The campaign is organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and the International Center for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University.
Research shows that the earlier a person’s participation or even exposure to gambling is in childhood, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Gambling exposure during childhood is often through some kind of lottery product, given by an adult who is likely unaware of the associated risks.
“This campaign is important to the department because we want to ensure that Vermont’s responsible gaming environment includes awareness of our youth,” said Andrew Collier. “As a father, I continue to educate myself to ensure that I’m also doing my part.”
DLL signed on to the campaign as a Level 1 participant, and is working to raise awareness about the risks of youth gambling by spreading awareness through social media and its monthly newsletter.
“Youth problem gambling has emerged as a significant and growing public health issue. We applaud the Department of Liquor and Lottery’s commitment to raising awareness about risks of youth gambling through the Gift Responsibly Campaign,” said Keith Whyte, NCPG Executive Director. “Our message is a simple one: lottery tickets are never appropriate gifts for children.”
