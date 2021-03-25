Community health centers in New Hampshire and Vermont will receive a combined $53 million in federal funds, it was announced on Thursday.
Those funds, awarded through the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” COVID-19 relief package, will allow community health centers to expand vaccination programs, among other things.
“We passed into law the American Rescue Plan so that we could save lives by getting more vaccines into arms – and now we’re seeing this critical funding get directly to our communities,” said Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
The funding comes as both states ramp up their vaccination efforts.
Vermont has announced that registration opens for ages 50+ on March 29, 40+ on April 5, 30+ on April 12, and 16+ on April 19.
Meanwhile, New Hampshire will allow everyone age 16 and older to sign up for vaccination by April 2. Registration will open for ages 40-49 on Monday, 30-39 on Wednesday, and 16+ on April 2.
“Vaccines are the key to ending this pandemic, reopening our schools and economy and returning a sense of normalcy back to our everyday lives,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.
Vermont will get $33.3 million for 11 community health centers.
Local recipients include Northern Counties Health Care in St. Johnsbury ($4.03 million), Copley Professional Services Group in Morrisville ($2.8 million) and Little Rivers Health Care in Bradford ($1.2 million).
New Hampshire will receive $20.2 million for 10 community health centers.
That includes $2.09 million for Ammonoosuc Community Health Services in Littleton, $1.03 million for Indian Stream Health Center in Colebrook, and $2.37 million for Coos County Family Health Services in Berlin.
Those funds will also assist community health centers with COVID testing and other health care efforts. Complete program guidelines are forthcoming.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., noted that community health centers serve 155,000 Vermonters each year, and have continued to provide health care during the pandemic, despite significant economic challenges.
“I’m proud that Vermont has the highest per-capita use of community health centers in the country. Nearly one-in-three Vermonters rely on community health centers because they know they will get high-quality health care, dental care, and affordable prescription drugs. $33 million, the biggest single investment made in the state’s community health centers in history, is an enormous amount of money and represents a huge leap forward for Vermonters’ health care,” Sanders said.
