On a day when Vermont authorities announced 31 new COVID-19 cases and an additional death, state officials still saw signs to be optimistic that the mitigation measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus were working.

Gov. Phil Scott said during a press conference Monday that state data reveals there is reason to be cautiously optimistic that efforts the state has taken has started to “flatten the curve” of increased COVID-19 cases but that there will still be increases.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments