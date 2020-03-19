MONTPELIER — Today the Vermont Public Utility Commission (“Commission”) directed the state’s regulated utilities to stop any disconnection of residential utility service due to nonpayment of electricity, natural gas, and telecommunications bills. This moratorium on involuntary utility disconnections will last until at least April 30.
The Commission issued the order to ensure that all Vermonters are protected from utility disconnections during the state of emergency caused by the pandemic spread of the coronavirus known as COVID-19. The Governor’s Executive Order No. 01-20, issued on March 13, 2020, urged Vermonters to take steps to control the spread of COVID-I9, including limiting travel and public gatherings. Given that many Vermonters will experience a loss of income as a result of these restrictions and will spend considerable time at home for the foreseeable future, the Commission decided it was imperative to protect the public good by halting utility disconnections that might place Vermonters at risk.
