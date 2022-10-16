Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos encouraged Vermonters to make their voting plan for the Nov. 8, 2022, Vermont General Election.

“Whether you plan to vote early by mail, in-person at your Town Clerk’s office, by dropping your ballot at a secure ballot drop box, or in-person at the polls on Election Day, having a voting plan helps ensure that you don’t experience any issues when casting your ballot,” said Condos.

