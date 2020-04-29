MONTPELIER — The 14 members of the struggling Vermont State Colleges System’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday evening were expected to accept the resignation of embattled Chancellor Jeb Spaulding by teleconference.
Not quite two weeks ago, Spaulding announced a controversial plan calling for the board to shut down Northern Vermont University along with the Randolph campus of Vermont Technical College.
Spaulding cautioned that the VSCS system as a whole is headed towards insolvency - and a $10 million deficit due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The backlash that ensued led Spaulding to withdraw his plan last Wednesday.
Amid continued and significant pressure from all corners of the state, including an online petition for his removal which quickly drew thousands of signatures, Spaulding announced through a VSC press release on Tuesday his plans to step down at the next evening’s special meeting of the VSC board.
The board announced Tuesday it planned to appoint VSCS general counsel Sophie Zdatny to be the interim chancellor of the state college system.
VSC Chair Church Hindes said the board has taken extensive public comment and would take limited comment on Wednesday.
The board quickly went into executive session due to legal reasons, after the roll call was taken, “to discuss the employment of a public officer.”
The executive session was still ongoing at press time, and no action was taken on any business.
No action was expected to be taken during the closed-doors session, announced trustee Lynn Dickinson before the executive session began.
Nearly 200 people were watching the livestream of the meeting on youtube and more taking part on the Zoom teleconference call.
