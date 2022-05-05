VT State Colleges To Create New Executive Director Of Workforce Role

MONTPELIER — The Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) will create a new Executive Director of Workforce position. The top executive level will serve along with the two presidents of the state colleges once the unification of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and the Vermont Technical College into Vermont State University is complete. The new entity now has a single president serving alongside the president of the Community College of Vermont.
The executive committee of the VSCS Board of Trustees met Monday and recommends a change to the bylaws to add the language for the new workforce development executive-level administrative position.
The new post will lead the state college system’s Workforce Development Division, according to materials for this week’s meeting.
If the bylaw change advanced by the committee is approved later this month by the full Board of Trustees, the language will change to chief executive officers instead of institution chief executive officers, and a section for the new role of Executive Director of Workforce will be added along with the role of the two institutional presidents.
Chair Lynn Dickinson said the recommendation will go to the full board of trustees at its meeting this month, for action.
In materials for the executive committee meeting this week, the role of the new Workforce Executive Director was explained as follows, “The Executive Director is the chief executive and administrative officer of the Workforce Development Division. The responsibility for the selection of the Executive Director lies with the Board of Trustees after consultation with the Chancellor and relevant constituencies.
“The Executive Director is directly responsible to the Chancellor for the effective operation of the division within system-wide policies and objectives as approved by the Board of Trustees. The Chancellor exercises direct supervision of the Executive Director. The Chancellor shall also make recommendations to the Board, as appropriate, on the compensation, reappointment, non-reappointment, and discharge of the Executive Director. After considering the Chancellor’s recommendations and its own assessment of the Executive Director’s performance, final authority in these matters shall rest with the Board. In cases of potential discharge of the Executive Director during the contract period, the Chancellor has the authority to suspend an Executive Director with pay pending Board of Trustees consideration of the matter.”
VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny told the committee, “The goal here was to make clear that the board is going to be appointing this position.”
Zdatny said getting the bylaws changed to give the board power to appoint the executive director of workforce development was the first step in the process, and a job description and more information will be forthcoming.
A workforce development committee at work as part of the system-wide transformation will be providing a report to the board in the near future.
Dickinson said of the colleges’ role in workforce development for the State of Vermont, and the legislative directive, “It is a really, really important piece of what we’re doing.”
Trustee Megan Cluver added, “I think it’s very appropriate that this position be on par with the two presidents in terms of how we serve the state and the important role of workforce development going forward.”
“I think this is a position and a charge that’s extremely important to our future and how we serve students and families in Vermont,” said Cluver of the new role.
