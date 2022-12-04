ST. JOHNSBURY — A small army of volunteers operating with near military precision gathered Saturday on a mission to support military men and women serving overseas during the holidays.

The annual VT S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S. care package packaging effort brought together about 100 volunteers at the Elks Lodge. In two hours, 620 boxes had been filled, sealed, addressed and loaded onto a trailer for delivery to the post office for shipment and arrival ahead of Christmas.

