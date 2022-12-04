ST. JOHNSBURY — A small army of volunteers operating with near military precision gathered Saturday on a mission to support military men and women serving overseas during the holidays.
The annual VT S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S. care package packaging effort brought together about 100 volunteers at the Elks Lodge. In two hours, 620 boxes had been filled, sealed, addressed and loaded onto a trailer for delivery to the post office for shipment and arrival ahead of Christmas.
The “S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S.” in VT S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S. stands for Strangers Uniting Preparing Packages Openly Remembering Troops Serving.
It was the 11th year for the community event, and leader Nicquelle Timson and a company of volunteers, many of whom have been with her every year, have the packaging process perfected. On one end were some people to make sure the flat rate postal boxes were folded into position. Next, starting at 9 a.m., came community members who grabbed the empty boxes; they moved in opposite directions along tables full of individual items for them to put inside the boxes. People came from St. Johnsbury and several area towns to help fill the boxes. There were scouts, business people, families and people of all ages donating their time to the effort. A half-dozen volunteers in the middle of the array of tables made sure the tables were stocked with items. It was non-stop motion. At the end of the assembly line were box sealers and people to address the boxes. Once sealed and addressed they were loaded onto the trailer.
“We were cleaned up by 11!” said Timson. “Tables broken down and even the recycling gone!”
She said the boxes are destined for nine different overseas military units. Included in the list of locations are Romania, Morocco and Kuwait.
Among the personal touch items inside the boxes are maple candies and handmade cards from schoolchildren.
Timson said the men and women who receive the packages are very grateful. After the delivery last year, a Colonel Hopkins wrote a letter on behalf of the men and women serving in Kosovo that expressed appreciation. “Shows of support such as the outpouring we received this past week from your organization and the many businesses that support you do wonders for those deployed overseas,” he wrote.
In another thank you note, five servicemen and women signed a note that stated, “During this holiday season, your gifts do more than what can be expressed in words for our morale.”
Timson, whose first husband, Joseph Fortin, was killed while serving in Iraq in 2009, said the outpouring of support to make the VT S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S. outreach possible speaks well of local communities.
“Every year this event restores our faith in humanity,” she said.
The 620 boxes filled on Saturday surpassed last year’s total of 599, but it was short of the all-time box number record of 724, set in 2019. Next year, Timson said, the goal will be 650. Mark your calendars; the box-filling mission will happen on Dec. 2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.