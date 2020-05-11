U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan is acknowledging National Police Week (May 10 through May 16) and encouraging people to honor and recognize the service and sacrifice of law enforcement personnel.
“I want to acknowledge the work performed by federal, state, local and county law enforcement, who often face uncertain and dangerous situations without question and without expectation of thanks,” stated U.S. Attorney Nolan. “The nobility and devotion of those in law enforcement is on full display during the pandemic, as our brave women and men in uniform take on added risks associated with the virus to keep all of us safe. We want them to know they have our unwavering support and appreciation”
In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty. People are asked to remember and honor those who gave their lives.
This year, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial will add 135 names to the national memorial wall for those killed in the line of duty in 2019. Vermont did not lose any law enforcement officers in the line of duty in 2019. Due to COVID-19 the national and state memorial ceremonies have been canceled; however, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund will host a virtual candlelight vigil on May 13 at 8 p.m. to recognize those who will be added to the memorial wall in 2020. You can view the candlelight vigil at www.LawMemorial.org/webcast.
Get in touch with a police officer this week to show gratitude for their sacrifices. They need your support.
