VTFW Offers Ice Fishing Tips For Safety, Success

In light of the recent warm weather, the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department stresses that anglers venturing out onto the ice take safety seriously, and recommends a few basic tips and precautions.
“A minimum of three to four inches of clear black ice is safe to walk on,” said fisheries biologist Shawn Good. “If you’re unsure about ice thickness in your area, call your local bait and tackle shop. You can also look for other people out fishing. Experienced anglers know how to read the ice, so if you’re unsure, go where others are or have been.”
It is important to know that ice thickness is not always uniform. Areas around pressure cracks or near stream or river inlets can be thinner and weaker than surrounding ice. Good advises anglers to carry a set of ice picks and a spud bar, head out with a partner, and to let someone know where you will be fishing and when you plan on returning home.
For those just starting out, a hand-auger for cutting holes in the ice is the most expensive piece of equipment needed. These can be found at hardware or outdoors stores, or online, for under $50. A scoop for clearing and keeping holes from freezing over, short ice fishing rods or tip-ups, and hooks, weights, lures and baits are the other essentials. Safety gear including micro-spikes for traction and a spud bar for testing ice thickness, and sturdy waterproof boots and plenty of layers to keep warm, are also recommended.
A successful ice fishing trip does not have end when the fish stop biting, Good points out. “After a day on the ice, anglers can enjoy a healthy meal of locally-caught fish,” he noted. “You can find recipes from our Vermont Wild Kitchen partnership for everything from trout to crappie to smelt.”
To learn more about ice fishing safety, visit VTFW’s webpages.
