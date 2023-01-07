VTFW Offers Ice Fishing Tips For Safety, Success
Buy Now

For young and old alike, ice fishing can be a blast. (VTF&W photo by Shawn Good)

In light of the recent warm weather, the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department stresses that anglers venturing out onto the ice take safety seriously, and recommends a few basic tips and precautions.

“A minimum of three to four inches of clear black ice is safe to walk on,” said fisheries biologist Shawn Good. “If you’re unsure about ice thickness in your area, call your local bait and tackle shop. You can also look for other people out fishing. Experienced anglers know how to read the ice, so if you’re unsure, go where others are or have been.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments