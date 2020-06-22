VTrans Reviewing ATV Access To Derby Road

DERBY — The Town of Derby is one of 17 towns in Vermont seeking access to state highways for all-terrain vehicles.
That’s quite an uptick in interest in ATV access in Vermont, says Danny Hale, executive director of the Vermont ATV Sportsman’s Association (VASA).
But most aren’t seeking to open up a main commercial corridor like Derby is, Hale said.
The Derby Select Board voted to use an existing ordinance to open access to all ATVs on all town roads effective June 2.
The select board and the local ATV club, Border Line Ridge Riders, applied together to ask the state of Vermont to open up U.S. Route 5 in Derby, known as the Derby Road, to ATVs.
The Derby Road would link Derby to Newport City and open access to many businesses in both communities to ATVs.
Route 5 in Newport City, which includes Main Street and East Main, is already open to ATVs because it’s a city street there. Voters approved that access in January.
Hale compared the request from Derby to a request from the Rutland area, both asking to use busy state highways for ATVs.
The request from Derby and the local club had to go to VASA, which under protocol between the state and the association had to agree to it.
VASA applied on behalf of Derby and the club to the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
VTrans received the request at its right-of-way division on June 9, said VTrans Public Outreach Manager Amy Tatko.
Then on June 16, the regional District 9 VTrans office based in Derby received the request and is now reviewing it, she said.
Towns must apply for the access or else VTrans will not consider it, Hale said.
The town will receive some sort of feedback within 30 days of the application, he said.
The Derby request would open Route 5 to ATVs from the Cow Palace in Derby Center, west across Interstate 91 past many commercial businesses like McDonalds and Walmart, right to the Newport City line at the Tavern on the Hill.
Derby also wants other sections of state roads opened to maximize access.
Hale said it’s become “pretty common” across the U.S. for towns to open roads to ATVs as towns struggle to help downtown businesses.
It’s a challenge in Vermont, where ATV access to state roads other than crossing at trails used to be a “no-no,” Hale said.
In Orleans County, towns like Newport Town and Derby have opened all roads. Others are in the midst of deciding whether to do so.
In Coventry, voters will have their say at a town-wide vote with a date to be set. There are a handful of roads open in Coventry already.
Other towns either have some access or are considering it, like in Charleston.
There are 28 towns in Vermont which have access to sections of state roads or are seeking it, Hale said. That does not include where ATV trails cross state highways, he said. That is allowed by statute with signs.
A lot of requests involve ATVs crossing a bridge on a state road, or using a short section of state road to link trails, or open roads to businesses for services. In Charleston, the town is discussing access to roads that lead to Route 105, so riders can reach Scampy’s. That would require state permission as well.
VTrans has parameters, Hale said.
“They like to keep it in a 35 mph zone.”
There are a couple of requests where visibility might be an issue, he said.
“Curvy, hilly, with poor visibility is not likely to get approval.”
It is up to VTrans to decide, Hale said.
“Their safety people are pretty stringent … that’s their job …”
Tatko said VTrans officials in multiple departments have a lot to consider.
They look at the impact of ATVs on traffic involving rights of way access for driveways, operations and safety, and maintenance, at a minimum, Tatko stated.
“Once the review is complete, the request is either approved, denied, or possibly further information is requested from VASA,” Tatko stated.
“If the site is approved, signage will get installed by VTrans, if the Operations and Safety Bureau deems it necessary.”
The approval still leaves the town, VASA and the club to police ATV usage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.