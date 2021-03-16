Westmore officials received good news from the Agency of Transportation (VTrans) late last week.
Jason Sevigny, district project manager for the Westmore area, spoke to parking and traffic issues in and around the South End of Lake Willoughby during a special select board meeting on Friday, March 12.
The audience included members of the zoning board, who are in the midst of a multi-month hearing on a proposed project at the South End, which is owned and managed by Forest, Parks and Recreation (FPR).
The FPR project would dramatically expand parking as well as improve trails and facilities at the overused area. However, it has faced criticism on parking and safety issues that the project does not address.
Lou Bushey, stewardship forester with FPR in charge of the South End project, has redirected that feedback to VTrans as some of it can only be addressed by the agency.
Critics of FPR’s plan will likely be relieved with VTrans’ recent official input.
While Sevigny has been unofficially working behind the scenes by providing advice on the South End to Bushey over the years, he decided it was time to make things official.
“We all realized that, at this point, Forest, Parks and Recreation, AOT, and the town of Westmore need to all come together as one,” Sevigny said on March 12.
While FPR’s project would provide ample parking at nearby and overflow lots, it did not come with a declaration of a “no parking” zone along Route 5A. Many have expressed concern that visitors from near and far will continue to park on the road without such a declaration.
The Westmore select board wrote a letter to VTrans inquiring about the possibility of a “no parking” zone around the project area on Feb. 2.
Sevigny told the board and members of the public on March 12 that the agency is prepared to make that declaration happen — it’s just a question of when.
“Obviously AOT would want to make sure there were places for folks to park if we say they can’t park on the road,” he said. “In a perfect world, AOT would like to see the parking spaces available and then sign that route as a parking zone.”
Currently, there is only space for a very limited amount of cars in a small gravel parking lot at the FPR recreation destination. Many park and walk on the road, which has an often-exceeded seasonal speed limit of 35 m.p.h.
Sevigny said that FPR and VTrans are discussing the purchase and installation of permanent radar-speed feedback signs at both ends of the village to help with speed enforcement.
“Those signs, in my opinion, are extremely effective,” he said. “To me, they’re more effective than reducing the speed limit, which not many folks abide by … the feedback signs really do get people’s attention.”
Sevigny also weighed in on a more complicated topic: a pedestrian walkway along the highway that would lead from FPR’s proposed overflow parking lot to the beach area at the South End. Many, including the select board, have advocated for such a walkway.
Sevigny acknowledged that, originally, FPR was told they could not build such a path within the VTrans right-of-way. However, he said VTrans will give that permission to FPR or work with the town of Westmore to build such a path or sidewalk.
Sevigny mentioned that most such paths are funded by a municipality, though there are federal grants to help with costs. He did add that such projects are quite expensive and take some time.
Bushey said in an email on March 15 that he believes FPR, VTrans, and the town will work together to develop a plan, including a walking path, for the highway corridor outside of the zoning board’s review of the FPR project.
Louise Dotoli, chair of the zoning board, told Sevigny that the information he shared was incredibly helpful. She invited him to participate in the hearing at the end of the month to reiterate the new information and address any further concerns.
Sevigny said that he and perhaps additional VTrans management will be at the hearing, which will happen in-person and on Zoom on March 25 at 6 p.m.
“We are working towards doing this collectively as a group; I really do think we all have the same desire here,” said Sevigny. “I realized that this conversation really had to happen and I think it will help folks understand whose roles or what and why Forest and Parks haven’t done certain things.”
Sevigny also addressed concerns from abutters on proposed “unsightly” delineators to prevent parking and the need for enforcement on March 12.
“This project is not going to solve all the problems [at the South End],” said Sevigny. “It’s going to be a work in progress.”
Through the FPR project has been in development for many years, an official plan was recently put forth and most permits have been issued — only the Westmore zoning board’s conditional use permit remains.
A public hearing on the permit began on Dev. 16 and was continued to Jan. 28 and now March 25. Construction on the project cannot begin until it is approved.
The FPR changes would include the three new gravel parking lots, as well as upgrades to unsafe trails and composting toilets, the Caledonian previously reported. It would also include staff to manage the site during construction as well as following the improvements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.