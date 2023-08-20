LYNDON CENTER — 17-year-old Jack Holley was grinning ear-to-ear at registration at the Lyndon campus of Vermont State University on Friday morning.
Joined by his parents, Eric and Suzanne, the family flew to New England and explored Boston before heading north to Lyndon where Jack is embarking on his freshman year with plans to study exercise science.
The family is from Los Angeles, and Jack’s older sister drove off from their home earlier this week to return to college in Colorado.
His dad said he knows his son’s going to be just fine at this beautiful location and his college here in the Northeast Kingdom, but he and his wife are going to have a hard time saying goodbye.
“It’s beautiful here,” said Jack. “I knew that from the visit I took before. It’s stunning!”
Jack said, “It’s a big move, but I think it’s a very incredible opportunity to move away and experience something as different as possible.”
Being in the inaugural class of the newly re-branded Vermont State University is exciting, said Jack, who said when he first toured campus it was Northern Vermont University at Lyndon. The school transformed into the new statewide university on July 1 with the merger of NVU (at Lyndon and Johnson), Vermont Technical College (in Randolph and Williston) and Castleton University.
“I had no issues,” Jack reported of navigating the process from NVU to VTSU and arriving on Friday, move-in day for new students.
Nearby, a pair of friends from Texas, Maisy Perez and Leilani Medina, were meeting with staff and learning about everything from campus safety to wellness opportunities, to local recreational offerings, and student bank accounts.
Outside, Xander Pearl’s family were helping him move into the dorm as he unloaded his mountain bike. He graduated this spring from Oxbow Union High School, and is from Barnet but chose to live on campus.
Xander said he’s excited to embark on his first semester of college. He’s not sure yet where his studies will take him, major-wise, he said, but he’s interested in neuroscience.
Another student from nearby that arrived Friday morning with his parents was Bryce Ruohonen from Wolcott.
He said he’s likewise excited to embark on his college career at the campus that’s long been home to Vermont and out-of-state college students.
“I’m excited to take fun classes,” said Bryce, among them mountain biking. Trails connect right off the campus, so opportunities will abound for students who are eager to cycle.
Interim President Interview
Mike Smith, interim president of VTSU who took the post in late April for the final months of the transformation, was at the Lyndon Center campus Friday morning and shared the steps he believes are critical to see the system on a sustainable path forward.
Smith noted VTSU serves the State of Vermont, its workforce needs, and students both from Vermont and out of state, including non-traditional students. Smith was even a non-traditional student, following his military service.
“The reason I came out of retirement is because this is so important to the State of Vermont,” Smith began. “It’s so important for students. 70 percent of the students at the university are Vermonters.”
All told, some 1,400 students enrolling in the inaugural class at VTSU are arriving this week, with returning students arriving over the weekend, said Smith. They come from other states and other countries, as well.
Preserving a state university system that has campuses across Vermont is critical, said Smith, to provide for regional access to higher education and for economic development.
“We educate the workforce for the State of Vermont,” he stressed. “When I was called about this opportunity, it was something I couldn’t say no to because of the importance to the State of Vermont.” He did put a 6-month deadline on how long he could commit, and the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) Board of Trustees is searching now for a second interim to serve VTSU.
Only the Community College of Vermont (CCV) system stands alongside VTSU now under the VSCS umbrella since the merger of the other three institutions this summer.
Within two days of taking the interim presidency position, Smith put a pause on a very controversial plan to take the campus libraries digital and to cut back on athletics. He said some changes are likely down the pike, but more time to thoughtfully evaluate how changes are navigated was called for, and the first order of business for him when he came onto the VTSU on-ramp was to calm things down.
That was chief among the three goals he set for himself early on, Smith explained.
“We had to calm things down, an organization can’t make progress when it’s in disarray,” he said.
Rescinding the decision to pivot to the digital library platform and the changes to the college athletic programs were paramount in his early days. “I needed more information,” he explained.
The second priority was the accreditation of the newly-forming university, which was awarded in recent months, allowing the transformation to move forward and to enroll students to the new VTSU inaugural class. “That was successful as well,” said Smith.
And priority three?
“Now I’m turning my attention to the financial aspects of the university,” Smith continued, “And looking at ways we can bring some financial stability to the university.”
Chief among the steps being taken to that end are optimization, he said.
“50 percent of our classes on the northern campuses have 10 or less students,” said Smith, saying at Castleton, that figure is 30 percent. Raising the class size to what peer universities have, numbers closer to 20, at 18 or 19 on average, will both improve the fiscal picture and the student experience to have more diversity of opinion, said Smith.
He said, “We need to be at 18 or 19.”
Too big isn’t good for students, nor is too small, Smith said.
Work is happening to “see how we can combine/streamline some of our courses in order to get that number to 18 or 19 students/classroom.”
Another important step now at work is building out the capacity for the expanded nursing program at several campuses, using the $6.3 million in federal funding secured by the Vermont delegation.
Work to physically expand the program over the next year will be happening to welcome the Class of 2024, and it will be a major expansion, Smith said, with expanded opportunities at several of the VTSU campuses, including Lyndon and Johnson, as well as Castleton.
VTSU is also looking to expand opportunities in the dental hygiene program, and has worked with the University of Vermont Health Network to expand the respiratory therapy program in response to the shortages in that field made evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, when costly travelers had to be brought in to meet patient needs.
The university is also looking to bolster its meteorology department to “re-gain the national lead we once had in that program,” said Smith, and to expand its engineering offerings at the Randolph campus, as well.
He’s only got two or so months left in his 6-month promise to steer the VTSU ship, but Smith is also at work on a strategic plan around admissions, which will be made public in the coming weeks.
How to draw in from different potential student groups as well as changing the way education is delivered, are among what’s being considered.
Smith’s drilling down on non-traditional students, as well as looking hard at the fact Vermont has a very strong high school graduation rate, but 45 percent of those students don’t go on to pursue higher education.
“It’s a high number,” he said.
The way Smith sees it, that is potential waiting to be tapped.
An emphasis on early education is working to address that, and connections with workforce development are critical to meeting the state’s labor needs and helping VTSU to be a pipeline to meet those, said Smith.
VTSU has an apprenticeship program that has 747 students enrolled this fall in the plumbing and electrical trades, for example, Smith said.
“I really want to make sure we stay connected with the State of Vermont, Vermont employers and move forward on that,” he said of workforce needs and how VTSU can work to train students to meet the job needs statewide.
Remaining creative in how to use the campuses and transform them is important, too, said Smith.
He pointed to a partnership with the Army National Guard, which will be purchasing 32 acres of land from the VTSU Lyndon Center campus on which to build a $17 million readiness center.
“They want their soldiers educated,” said Smith, noting the soldiers will be able to take classes and use the dining facilities, possibly live on campus; the sale of the land and partnership has not been finalized as yet. “We’re looking at this as a partnership.”
Construction is set to begin next summer for the readiness center, said Smith.
The 32 acres to be sold will come from the total 195-acre campus in Lyndon Center.
“I’m really excited about it,” said Smith.
The VTSU is also partnering with BETA Technology for its aviation mechanic program at the Williston campus, said Smith, pointing to yet another workforce education initiative underway.
“We’ve got to be innovative,” he stressed.
Though the new enrollment rate is down more than the hoped-for figure - 19 percent instead of the projected 15 - Smith is optimistic.
“I see the possibilities of this university,” he said. “It’s not going to be easy … I’m optimistic about the future. We do have enrollment issues that we have to deal with. I think some of it is self-inflicted, and some of it is not. “
Smith went on, “We did a good job, not perfect.”
Re-branding created distractions, and there were controversies along the way (the libraries and athletics issues among them, and the resignation of the inaugural president who didn’t make it to the VTSU launch date July 1), and there are demographic challenges, less students to compete for especially in the Northeast, Smith pointed to.
And then the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, too.
“Today, we’ll welcome new students and in the coming days we’ll welcome returning students,” said Smith. “I’m really looking forward to seeing the excited students across the university. We’ll welcome 1,400 new students!”
With the extensive statewide apprenticeship programs, VTSU serves more than 5,200 students total, Smith said.
“We’ve had our challenges, we still have our challenges,” Smith said. “But I’m pretty optimistic if we do the things right that we have set out to do, I’m pretty optimistic for this university.”
