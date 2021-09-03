WEST BURKE — Every day brings another $100 fine for a property owner who fails to clean up the burned wreckage of a building in the village despite having a year to do so.
It was in August 2020 when Rick Schwag’s rental property was destroyed by fire, displacing a woman, her children and several dogs and cats. The partially collapsed building was rendered uninhabitable by the fire.
Regulations regarding sites impacted by fire give property owners a year to either clear the property of the burned structures or rebuild to the point of usability. Schwag’s destroyed building at 4067 U.S. Route 5 was not rebuilt or removed and remains in a state deemed unsafe to enter.
With the one-year anniversary reached and the burned building site untouched, Schwag is now on the hook for fines accumulating at $100 per day. The fine penalty clock started on Aug. 21.
An effort to get Schwag to sell the building ahead of the fire anniversary deadline failed. Jacob Mello, of West Burke, offered to buy the property months ago. Mello and his siblings, Chloe and Forrest, have been working together to rehabilitate the old general store building next door to Schwag’s property in the village.
Mello said he and Schwag worked out a deal for Mello to purchase the property for $12,000.
The transaction looked promising after Schwag received a property tax abatement regarding the value of the burned property. Believing the tax abatement was the final detail Schwag needed to move ahead with the sale, Mello prepared a sales agreement and hand-delivered it to Schwag at his Lyndon home. Mello said that was three weeks before the fire site clean-up deadline.
The sale was not completed because Schwag has not responded.
“He just never signed it or got it back to me,” said Mello. “I really don’t know what his deal is … It’s pretty much stalled out at this point.”
As for the Mellos building next door, work continues toward future business use. Mello said plans are for a cafe and bike shop with a tentative opening time of late next spring or early summer.
He said he hopes they’ll be able to acquire Schwag’s property. Some of the lot could be used for customer parking, he said, but it’s also an opportunity to clean up the eyesore fire site located in the middle of the village.
“I would like to end up with the property and get it cleaned up and get the town looking nicer,” said Mello.
Burke Town Administrator Mike Harris said he was hoping the property would have been sold before the deadline, but when it wasn’t and the year anniversary of the fire was reached, the town began initiating the fines against Schwag.
Harris said the documented process of trying to bring Schwag into compliance with this property and another one he owns in West Burke at 45 Vt. Rt. 5A should aid the town in a court action it has against Schwag.
The lawsuit was filed on Dec. 2, 2020, but issues of trying to give official service of the suit to Schwag and COVID-related delays in the court system have kept the case from progressing. Harris said a court date was finally set for Sept. 20.
The town is hopeful that judicial intervention will compel Schwag to take action at the fire site and at the other property that has safety needs that need to be addressed as it is occupied by multiple families.
