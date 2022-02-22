ST. JOHNSBURY — Coonskin caps, wood-framed snowshoes and black powder muzzleloaders return to the Caledonia Forest and Stream Club on Saturday with the 21st Wabanaki Run Primitive Biathlon, following a one-year pause for the pandemic.
The Wabanaki Run is a biathlon in which a competitor runs, walks or a little of both a roughly one-and-a-half-mile-long course on wood-framed snowshoes and stops at four stations to fire a traditional, single-barreled, black-powdered firearm at targets.
Organizers at the club are looking forward to hosting the event after needing to take a year off, and club director Greg Robbins, of St. Johnsbury, said it’s good timing for a biathlon since the Winter Olympics just finished.
“Due to Covid, the event was not held last year so we are very excited to welcome amateur competitors from all over VT and other New England regions this year, especially on the heels of the 2022 Winter Olympics,” he said in an email.
The first Wabanaki Run was held in 2001. It was started by Andy Fisher, who appeared at the earlier events dressed as an 18th Century French naval officer. Every year participants are encouraged to attire themselves in period dress of soldiers, mountain men, plainsmen, buckskinners, settlers or any other authentic characters from the muzzleloading era. Modern clothing is also acceptable.
“We don’t really have a dress code,” said Dennis Desrochers, club officer and 20-year member who is in charge of the event.
As for the event’s name, registration information notes, “Wabanaki refers to a Confederacy of 5 Tribes including the Penobscot and Abanaki.” Medals to be won at the event feature an image created for the Wabanaki Run by a friend of Fisher’s named George Larrabee. It’s a drawing of a Native American in snowshoes carrying a musket.
Event Details
The biathlon has four target shooting stations along the 1½-mile scenic route. On snowshoes, participants traverse the course and try to hit 6-inch hanging steel targets at each station. Two shots are fired at the first three stations, and three shots are fired at the fourth station for a total of nine shots, all on the clock. All targets will be set at less than 40 yards.
All levels of shooters are welcome. There are four classes: smoothbore, rifled bore, pistol and modern. All firearms must be unloaded between stations. Medals will be awarded for first, second and third place in the smoothbore and rifled bore classes. There are divisions for women, elder (70 and over), senior (60 and over) and junior (16 and under).
Food brought in by club members and directors will be available for participants and spectators.
Desrochers said he believes many participants will be happy to return to the Wabanaki Run.
“It feels really good, and I think the old-time participants are glad to get back into it as well,” said Desrochers. “I really like the people who come. It seems to be a pretty close-knit group.”
Competitors come from all over New England, with some traveling from New York, Pennsylvania and Canada.
“We get some guys who are pretty serious,” said Desrochers, while discussing the pace of the competitors and how many run in snowshoes and how many walk. Referring to his own pace in the 10 Wabanaki’s he’s participated in, Desrochers said, “I was kind of a trotter.”
Registration can be done ahead of time by going to the club’s website: www.caledoniaforestandstreamclub.com, or at the event on Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. As of Wednesday morning, Desrochers said there were 30 people registered.
The forest and stream club is located at 706 Field and Stream Road in St. Johnsbury.
After the rain on Tuesday and the 50-plus degrees on Wednesday, snowshoes seemed both unnecessary and less than ideal, but the forecast for Friday calls for several inches of snow. It’s expected that Saturday will be sunny, warming into the 20s, with a fresh and fluffy covering of snow over which to make the 21st Wabanaki Run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.