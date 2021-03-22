Walden Attempted Murder Suspect Held Without Bail

A Walden man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly firing multiple gunshots into an occupied Chevy pick-up during a dispute over the theft of a safe containing thousands of dollars in cash.
Chip Schneider, 30, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to felony 2nd degree attempted murder and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment and was ordered held without bail by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Police say Schneider tried to kill Dylan Cady, 30, by shooting at the pick-up he was riding in ten times with a .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Cady stated Chip ‘emptied the clip’ into the truck,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Mark Pohlman in his report. “Cady stated he could not see the gun but stated he could see the muzzle flash from the firearm…Several bullet holes appeared to be in close proximity to the front passenger seat.”
According to Tpr. Pohlman’s police affidavit filed in support of the charges, the alleged shooting took place at Schneider’s mother’s house at 561 Cobb Road in Walden just before midnight on Thursday, March 18.
The alleged incident occurred after Cady and Brandon Elliot, 30, arrived looking for Cady’s safe which had been reported stolen from Cady’s home in Barton earlier in the day.
Cady told investigators that the safe contained approximately $17,000 cash, a coin collection, important documents such as vehicle titles and medication including his prescribed methadone and Adderall.
“Cady advised he was at the house attempting to try and get Chip to return the safe,” wrote Tpr. Pohlman in his report. “Cady stated he got into the maroon Chevrolet truck in the passenger seat and Elliot was driving.”
According to Cady, Scheider then exited the house and went and spoke to an unknown male who was located in a car on the property and then started walking towards Cady’s truck.
“Cady advised he started yelling at Chip to stay away from the truck,” wrote Tpr. Pohlman. “Cady advised Elliot put the truck in reverse and they were going to do a three-point turn when the shooting started.
Cady stated that they were trying to turn around and when Chip stopped shooting, Elliot took the truck up the driveway to a safe location where they saw bullet holes in the passenger side and called 911 at 11:52 p.m.
Police said they later executed a search warrant at the property and said they recovered bullet fragments in the driveway, paint chips “consistent with the color of Cady’s vehicle” and a Glock 22 .40 Caliber pistol in a vehicle Schneider’s mother was attempting to drive off the property.
Schneider admitted to investigators he fired multiple rounds from his .40 caliber pistol into Cady’s truck because he thought that he was going to be beaten up by Cady and Elliot.
If convicted of all the charges, Schneider faces a possible sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
Schneider has also been charged in Orleans County Court with burglarizing Cady’s residence at 117 High Street, Apt. 4 in Barton along with a co-defendant identified as Michael Buck, 30, at about 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 18.
Schneider pleaded not guilty to charges of felony burglary into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor unlawful mischief. Police say the burglary by two suspects was caught on security video.
Schneider now faces an additional sentence of over 25 years in prison and $1,500 in fines if convicted of both Orleans County charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.