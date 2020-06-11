A Walden attorney accused of pulling a gun on a store clerk has had her license to practice law suspended.
In April, Carrie J. Legus, 58, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment and was released on conditions.
According to court documents, Legus pulled the gun because she was upset about a social distancing sign.
Following the alleged incident, The Vermont Professional Responsibility Board filed a petition with the Vermont Supreme Court asking it to suspend Legus’ law license.
“We agree,” reads the Supreme Court decision issued on May 22. “The record also supports disciplinary counsel’s assertion that respondent’s behavior presents a substantial threat of harm to the public…”
According to the decision, the responsibility board investigator has also tried multiple times to contact Legus but she has failed to respond.
According to the Vermont Judiciary web site, Legus had been a licensed Vermont attorney in good standing since 1996.
Police say Legus pointed a loaded handgun at “Butch’s Harvest’ore” employee Karlyn Brown, 41, while yelling that a social distancing sign at the business was offensive and tried to knock it down.
“Brown said she told the female she would have to speak with the owner of the store about it and that was when the female pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her before leaving,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Sean Pecuch in his affidavit in support of the charge.
Brown told police Legus had brandished what appeared to be a small black semi-automatic handgun - possibly a Ruger.
Store owner Hazel Greaves told police the woman with the gun was Legus - whom she knew and lived up the road from the store. Police later found Legus at her residence located at 6288 Route 15. Legus confirmed to police she had been at the store and touched the sign but denied trying to tear it down or displaying a weapon.
Police said Legus admitted she was armed and a .380 Rugar LCP handgun that was found in a small black holster in her right coat pocket, according to the police report. Police said the gun was loaded with one round in the chamber and five in the magazine. The gun was then seized and logged as evidence. Legus was taken into custody and a mental health screener was contacted to perform an assessment on Legus.
If convicted, Legus faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
