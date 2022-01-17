WALDEN — A Hardwick woman involved in a car crash on Route 15 in Walden on Jan. 10 died from injuries she suffered in the crash.

Sally Fontaine, 62, had been taken to UVM Medical Center after the crash. Vermont State Police Trooper Gabriel Schrauf reported on Sunday night that Fontaine died at the hospital.

The crash happened a few minutes before 9 a.m. on Jan. 10. State Police reported that Fontaine was traveling south on Rt. 15, and started to turn onto Sawmill Road crossing into the path of a 2020 Dodge Ram driven north by Dallas Ball, 26, of Sheffield. Fontaine’s 2005 Ford Focus and Ball’s truck crashed.

A third vehicle operated by Albert Perry, 58, of Jeffersonville, traveling behind Fontaine, then was struck by Fontaine’s car, which had spun in the roadway. The roadway was icy and slick at this time, police noted.

Ball and Perry were uninjured and were able to get out of their vehicles.

Fontaine’s vehicle was totaled and Ball’s had moderate front-end damage.

This crash remains under investigation and more information is to follow. Anyone with more information regarding the crash should contact Vermont State Police at 802-748-3111.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments