Walden Home Demonstration Group Celebrates 75 Years

They’re back.
The Walden Home Demonstration group has been meeting every second Wednesday of the month since 1946.
While they did take a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group was able to reunite two weeks ago, on June 9, for their 75th year meeting.
What started out three-quarters of a century ago as a forum for UVM extension agents — there used to be one in each county — to share life skills has turned into more of a service organization … as well as just a nice way to foster community connection.
Over the years, the “Home Dem” group has helped with church suppers and the Fall Foliage Festival as well as held fundraisers: for dental clinics for students, for the hot lunch program at school, swimming lessons at Joe’s Pond, books for the library, and tuition for kids wishing to attend fish and game conservation camp.
Every month the group also collects items to the local food shelf, alternating between Hardwick and Danville.
“A large part of the group, too, is that some of these women don’t get out to do other things, and they really enjoy that time,” said Diane Cochran, president of the group. Usually, the group meets over a potluck.
Ann Cochran, secretary of the Walden Home Dems, agreed.
“It’s our one outlet to see other people in town … I think most of the women feel that way,” she said.
The group was founded by long-time Walden resident Elizabeth “Betty” Hatch, who passed away in 2012. Hatch was president of the group for 63 years.
Diane has been president of the “Home Dem” group for the past 10 years.
“My mother was a charter member of it and I wanted it to continue,” she said.
Diane has a hassock her mother made with the group in 1950 as well as the first dress her mother ever made.
“Everybody in town knows who we are … if there’s some family in town that needs help, we’re more than willing to help,” said Diane.
The group, which has about 12 active members, doesn’t have any big future plans on the horizon: for now, they are just enjoying being together again.
