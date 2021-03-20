Walden Man Held Without Bail On Attempted Murder Charge

Vermont State Police charged a Walden man with attempted murder, reckless endangerment and burglary following an incident on Cobb Road in Walden, Thursday.
Chip Schneider, 30, is accused of firing a handgun multiple times into a vehicle occupied by Dylan Cady, 30, of Barton. Police say that Schneider and Cady know each other and the incident likely followed a dispute over a burglary in Barton the previous day. The burglary remains under investigation.
No one was injured. Schneider was taken into custody, charged and jailed at the Northeast Reginal Correctional Center without bail. He will be arraigned in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury on Monday, March 22.
